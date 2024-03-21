Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,726 Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDMO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

