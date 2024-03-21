Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 44,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,470. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $267.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

