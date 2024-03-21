Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $58.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,998,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,604. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

