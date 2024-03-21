Request (REQ) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Request has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $131.16 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006493 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00015488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,056.73 or 1.00263568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010571 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00160144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13127077 USD and is up 11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $3,905,940.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

