Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Shares Up 1.7%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38). 102,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 658,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

