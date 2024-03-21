Rockline Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,668 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $126,175,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.90. 1,995,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

