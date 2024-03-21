Rockline Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.3% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.3 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.38. 619,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.