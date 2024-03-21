Rockline Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.6% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,330. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

