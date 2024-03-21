Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,224,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,375,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,175,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of RY traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 670,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,305. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

