Rui Avelar Sells 27,603 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $384,233.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 644,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,817. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
