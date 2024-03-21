Sandra Beaver Sells 5,672 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $23,818.68.

Evolus stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 644,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,817. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $798.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 554,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 244,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 591.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

