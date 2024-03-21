Sara Bay Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,374 shares of company stock worth $406,268 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.