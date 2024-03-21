Sara Bay Financial Buys 12,870 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Marathon Digital makes up approximately 1.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 64,787,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,058,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 5.39. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

