Sara Bay Financial Cuts Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sara Bay Financial cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 227,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.85.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 299,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

