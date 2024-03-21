Sara Bay Financial Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.46. 3,250,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,089. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock worth $26,950,528. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.