Sara Bay Financial Purchases New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,441,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,293 shares of company stock worth $11,219,158 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

