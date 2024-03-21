Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

