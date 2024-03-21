Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.85

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 77627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Secom Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Secom had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.