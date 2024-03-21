SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 18,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 89,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

SHF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SHF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SHF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SHF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SHF by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SHF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

