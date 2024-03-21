Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.47

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 1512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Sims Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

