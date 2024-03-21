SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading 2.3% Higher

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 21,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 24,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

SLC Agrícola Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

SLC Agrícola Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

