Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.57

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 3997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.
Sompo Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Shares of Sompo are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.
About Sompo
Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.
