Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Up 6.1%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.85. Approximately 223,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 597,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Sprout Social Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

