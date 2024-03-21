Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Down 5.7%

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.18 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.26). 167,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 97,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.09 million, a PE ratio of 716.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.