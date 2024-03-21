Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt Sells 12,364 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 435,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,754. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $858,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

