Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $602.01. 1,811,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.75 and a 200 day moving average of $517.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

