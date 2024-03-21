T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stake Reduced by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

TDVG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. 49,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,214. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

