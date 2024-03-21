T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31. Approximately 8,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 45,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSPA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,367.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter valued at $403,000.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.