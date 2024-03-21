TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Down 8.5%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) was down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34). Approximately 3,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.38).

TEAM Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.08.

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides investment and fund management, financial advice treasury services in Jersey and Channel Islands. It engages in discretionary and advisory investment management activities. The company offers portfolio management services to private clients, individuals, trusts, and charities. TEAM plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

