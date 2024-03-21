Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.99

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 215570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.81.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Free Report)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.