Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,320. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

