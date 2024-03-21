Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.29

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 5079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

