Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 13.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 1.6 %

TSLA stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.82. 73,032,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,309,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.71.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

