Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Cut by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 83,260,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,865,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $559.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.