The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,218,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,982. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

