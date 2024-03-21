Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $505.07 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $505.07 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00083822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,488,163,522 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.