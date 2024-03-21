Theta Fuel Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $505.07 million and $11.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00083822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,488,163,522 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

