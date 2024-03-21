Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 2.3%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 113,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 108,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$137.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

