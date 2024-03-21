Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,679. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.61. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.