Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

RSP traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $167.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,491. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

