Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.2% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.68. 75,155,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,425,445. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

