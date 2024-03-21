Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.90 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.94.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

