Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $826,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $443.07. The company had a trading volume of 912,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

