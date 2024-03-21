Timothy John Murphy Sells 58,275 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAYGet Free Report) CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Timothy John Murphy sold 47,195 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $471,950.00.
  • On Monday, March 4th, Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72.
  • On Friday, March 1st, Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 596,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,745. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repay by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

