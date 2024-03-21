tomiNet (TOMI) Price Reaches $0.84

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $91.87 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 136,365,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,075,863 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 136,365,193.5182553 with 109,075,863.8328843 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.75874661 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $20,053,436.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.