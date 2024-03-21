Toncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103.25 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and $103.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00006160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,517,214 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,486,637.972888 with 3,469,156,006.161528 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.14983117 USD and is up 11.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $241,240,652.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

