Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

