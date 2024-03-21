Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $194.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,955. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.84 and a 1 year high of $194.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.