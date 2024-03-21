Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $98.08 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $98.08 million and $1.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,528.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.13 or 0.00624357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00118703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00017732 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001340 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.27345172 USD and is up 12.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,783,560.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

