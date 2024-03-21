Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Director Sells $54,390.00 in Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of Urgent.ly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Urgent.ly Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ULY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 13,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $447,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

